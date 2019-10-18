Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine A. Eade purchased 39,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $98,989.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $46,925.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,877 shares of company stock valued at $293,742. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

