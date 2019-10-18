Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HIG. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $205,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,067.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,698. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

