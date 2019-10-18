HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HONE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

HONE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 12,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.73 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.61. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

