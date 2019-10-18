Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

