Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 331.75 ($4.33).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 314.50 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 279.85. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 454.30 ($5.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.31%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

