Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.61

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €9.61 ($11.17) and last traded at €9.60 ($11.16), with a volume of 6835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €9.64 ($11.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Hamborner Reit alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.49 and a 200 day moving average of €9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.