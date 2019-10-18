Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Friday after Imperial Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $5.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gulfport Energy traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.62, approximately 5,558,876 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,266,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPOR. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after buying an additional 3,660,115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after buying an additional 380,582 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 1,203,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $443.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

