Guggenheim Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $310.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $287.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.68.
Shares of DPZ opened at $256.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.07 and a 200-day moving average of $260.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,325,000 after buying an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $3,862,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $424,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
