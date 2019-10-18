Guggenheim Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $310.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $287.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.68.

Shares of DPZ opened at $256.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.07 and a 200-day moving average of $260.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,325,000 after buying an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $3,862,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $424,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

