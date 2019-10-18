GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Shares of GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) were down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.76, approximately 506,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 283,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GT Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GT Gold Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

