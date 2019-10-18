G&S Capital LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL remained flat at $$71.70 on Friday. 26,495 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

