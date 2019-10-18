G&S Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. 5,053,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,671,074. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

