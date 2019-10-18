G&S Capital LLC Acquires 6,888 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in California Water Service Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in California Water Service Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.31. 15,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,841.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,742,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

