G&S Capital LLC Acquires 1,910 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 242,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 138,219 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $168,541.78. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $281,249.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717,405 shares of company stock valued at $55,408,542 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,683,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

