Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 677.77 ($8.86).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 792.60 ($10.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 46.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 724.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 716.64. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 784 ($10.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.09.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

