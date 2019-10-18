Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,059 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 3.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,743 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,873,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,021 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after acquiring an additional 113,692 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $102.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.6903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

