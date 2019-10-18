Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 346.4% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.56 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

