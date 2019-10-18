Gravity (GZRO) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Gravity coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Gravity has a market capitalization of $141,391.00 and $187.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00229184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.01131397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00089589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,281,975,561 coins and its circulating supply is 1,771,975,461 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin

Gravity Coin Trading

Gravity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

