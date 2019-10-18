Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. 5,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,157. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 28.84, a quick ratio of 28.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

In related news, COO Steven Plust purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $196,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 121.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.