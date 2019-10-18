Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE GHM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 1,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Graham has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $200.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 616,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 73,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 28.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 190,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

