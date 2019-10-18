Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Trading Down 4.3%

Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 97,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 128,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Goldquest Mining Company Profile (CVE:GQC)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 15 concessions totaling 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

