Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) a $28.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

Par Pacific stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

In other news, insider James Matthew Vaughn sold 13,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $289,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,526.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $259,790.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 223.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 6.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $302,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

