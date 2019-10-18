Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 915 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 915 ($11.96) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 647.27 ($8.46).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 601.75 ($7.86) on Monday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 606.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Moses bought 21,465 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

