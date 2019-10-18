Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €225.00 ($261.63) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €234.00 ($272.09) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €223.63 ($260.04).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at €215.35 ($250.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €208.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €207.73. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.