Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading Up 6%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)’s share price was up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.01, approximately 303,616 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 540,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSS shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 207,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,671,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,506 shares during the period.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

