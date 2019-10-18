Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading Up 6%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)’s share price was up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.01, approximately 303,616 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 540,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSS shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.
Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.