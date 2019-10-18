Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.38. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 9 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 131.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

