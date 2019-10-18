Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

ENT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.14.

ENT opened at $0.67 on Monday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. Also, Director Ronald Steger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 309,379 shares in the company, valued at $204,190.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.