Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 210 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.89) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 288.35 ($3.77).

Shares of Glencore stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 227.55 ($2.97). 22,641,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.63. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion and a PE ratio of 36.70.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

