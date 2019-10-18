GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 314,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 430,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,928 shares in the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

GSK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. 38,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

