GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Lessened by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 314,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 430,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,864,000 after buying an additional 90,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.16.

GSK stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 177,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

