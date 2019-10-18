Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 147,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GLAD. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

GLAD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 5,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

