Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $289.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

