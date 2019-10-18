Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

