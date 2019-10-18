Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after buying an additional 55,323 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

