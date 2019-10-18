Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.97. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,658,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.