Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $289.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.70 million and the highest is $292.80 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $280.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

