Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY19 guidance to $5.60-5.68 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $5.44-5.52 EPS.

GPC opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

