Gems Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. Gems has a market cap of $388,480.00 and $2,002.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00227770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.01108542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems ‘s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.