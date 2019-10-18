Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,775 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $6.51.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.