Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 628.5% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $175,751.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $1,380,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,497 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

DXCM opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.70 and a beta of 0.66. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $178.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

