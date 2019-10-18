Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,871,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,702,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,662,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,939,000 after buying an additional 198,908 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2,477.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 881,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,578,000 after buying an additional 847,751 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 670,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.95. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.