Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $1,061,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,369.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

