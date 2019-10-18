Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

INGR opened at $80.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.62500 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $181,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

