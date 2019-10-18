Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,739 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust accounts for 0.8% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ILPT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.93. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.99%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.