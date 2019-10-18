GAPS Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $71.50 million and approximately $38.68 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00088292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035868 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001221 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00116489 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,139.86 or 1.00580699 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000629 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

