GAPS (GAP) Reaches Market Cap of $70.70 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. GAPS has a total market cap of $70.70 million and approximately $37.52 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can now be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00089016 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. Over the last week, GAPS has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00034213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001142 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117170 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,921.54 or 0.99734805 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003418 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001808 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

