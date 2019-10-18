GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPEY. ValuEngine upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 95,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,872. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

