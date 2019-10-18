Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 3.00. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $63,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 243.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 1,449,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 125,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 807,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 114,586 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 392.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 75,963 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

