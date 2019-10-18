Gabelli Upgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to Buy

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEVA. Morgan Stanley lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 384.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

