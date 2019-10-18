FY2021 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HTA. Citigroup began coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 40.1% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 237,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

