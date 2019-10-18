FY2019 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

NYSE CXO opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.20. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,567. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Helms acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

